Two Killed in Head-On Collision, Tanker Explosion on HWY 20 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol says a tanker truck exploded Wednesday following a head-on crash along Highway 20 near Cisco Grove.

The crash was first reported shortly after 10 a.m.

The collision occurred when a tow truck going north on Highway 20 veered into the southbound lane, crashing into the tanker truck.

It is not known at this time what caused the the tow truck driver swerve.

Both drivers have been confirmed dead.

The tow truck belongs to Kilroy Towing out of Grass Valley and the tanker belongs to Williams Tank Lines in Stockton.

Authorities say 12,000-15,000 gallons of fuel has leaked.

Crews are on the scene attempting to gain control of the flames with foam.

Tankers can carry more than one type of cargo in separate compartments. When firefighters determined that it was gasoline they decided to let it burn off rather than spread it on the ground with toxic firefighting chemicals.

“Burning up the product just like in a wood fire pit, disseminating the contaminants into the air instead of in the ground,” said CalFire Battalion Chief Bryan Ferrell.

Placer County environmental health specialists are on site working to determine any potential environmental impacts. Some of the gasoline escaped and hazmat crews were on hand to dam up as much gasoline as they could to keep it away from a drainage ditch and nearby Bear Creek.

After the fire burns out, Caltrans has to determine what damage there is to the roadway. Fish and Wildlife will also need to see what the environmental actions need to be taken. The investigation into the crash has to take place by the CHP.

Highway 20 west of Interstate 80 was closed because of the crash.

🛑🚧 Highway 20 is closed west of I-80 in Placer County due to collision between vehicle and tanker truck. Fire involved. Please avoid the area. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 31, 2018