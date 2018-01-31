Woman, Child Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run on Freeport Boulevard

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A woman and a child were hospitalized Wednesday after a car struck them on Freeport Boulevard and drove away.

Both victims have been transported to UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Several schools, a church with a preschool and Sutterville School Park are in the immediate area where the incident took place. Neighbors told FOX40 the city recently took out a crosswalk as well as signs warning drivers of crossing pedestrians at the intersection where the hit-and-run occurred. Residents say they have no way to cross the road safely.

Freeport Boulevard between Virginia and Murieta ways is closed in both directions for approximately three to four hours, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

No suspect information has been provided.

