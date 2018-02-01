Calligraphy/Sign making class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This class will cover the basics of hand lettering, while going into depth about calligraphy and how to accomplish faux calligraphy with an acrylic paint pen on wood. Each student will receive their own paint pen, a 12x12" wood canvas, a workbook covering everything we learn as well as some practice sheets to take home. You will make your own wooden sign either with a pre made design or your very own design! Class will be held on February 11, 2018 from 1130-230 at The Point - Bistro & Cantana, 555 Main St. Vacaville, CA. Appetizers & refreshments available upon purchase. Please contact shimmerstain@gmail.com with any concerns.

