Martina is out in Folsom taking a tour at Gekkeikan Sake Brewery -- the company is nearly 400 years old (dating back to its origins in Japan). The Folsom location has been open since 1989.
Gekkeikan Sake Brewery
-
Tap Into A Cold One Winter Brewfest
-
Folsom Police Need Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
-
Folsom Yogurt Shop Robbery Suspect in Custody
-
Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Historic Folsom
-
Police Investigate after Pedestrian Hit Twice, Killed on Greenback Lane
-
-
Specialty Holiday Cakes and Sweets from Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe
-
Barbecue, Catering, and More!
-
Wild Nights & Holiday Lights
-
Folsom Prison Remembers Johnny Cash Concert 50 Years Later
-
Guinness Beer Pairings for the Holidays
-
-
2 Armed Robberies Reported in Folsom on Black Friday
-
Resource Fair for Incarcerated Veterans Held at Folsom Prison
-
Your Weekend, November 30