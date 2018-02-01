Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Gekkeikan Sake Brewery

Posted 12:25 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, February 1, 2018

Martina is out in Folsom taking a tour at Gekkeikan Sake Brewery -- the company is nearly 400 years old (dating back to its origins in Japan). The Folsom location has been open since 1989.