Gun Safe Stolen in Loomis Gun Store Smash and Grab Burglary

PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities are looking for suspect(s) after a Loomis gun store was rammed into with a car in a smash and grab burglary.

Sheriffs say the vandal(s) stole at least one gun safe from EWG Guns on Horseshoe Bar Road.

It is unclear if the suspect(s) got away with anything else.

Witnesses say they heard the big crashing sounds just before 5 a.m. Thursday and a few moments later saw a flatbed-style utility truck leaving the area.

Officers located an abandoned stolen commercial flatbed truck about a mile away near train tracks. They believe it was used in the burglary.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Suspects ram gun store with vehicle and steal safe from Loomis business. PCSO on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/nSjFtJwj2U — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 1, 2018