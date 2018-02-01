Mather Heights Elementary School Principal Finds Dead Body on Campus

MATHER — An email sent to Mather Heights Elementary School parents and students Thursday reports the school’s principal found a dead body on campus.

Principal Sara Parenzin came across the deceased man after school had let out for the day, she said in the email. She discovered him near some dumpsters in the back of the campus.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school in the evening and determined the man’s death was not suspicious. There was no threat to the school, according to the email sent to Mather Heights families.

“Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incident, but there is no evidence that our school, its students or staff were ever in danger or targeted for any reason,” Parenzin said.

No one reported seeing the man during school hours Thursday.