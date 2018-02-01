National Weather Service: There’s Still Time for More Snow in the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest monthly snow survey for the measuring station off Highway 50 was a heavy dose of the good and the bad.

Last month, there was almost no snow on the ground.

On Thursday, the snow averaged 13 inches deep with 2.6 inches of water content. That was a threefold improvement after a big January storm that came through last week.

But it was just 14 percent of the historic average for the month of January. Overall, statewide the snow level was only 35 percent of average.

Surveyors and the National Weather Service say there is time left this winter and spring for more storms that can dramatically improve the snowpack, which is an indicator of how much water will be available to downstream users like farmers and municipalities.