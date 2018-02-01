Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eating your veggies just got a little tastier! California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) now offers guests the option to order their pizza on cauliflower crust – a first from any national restaurant brand. CPK’s new Cauliflower Pizza Crust, available nationwide, is a gluten-free, lower-carb source of vegetable fuel for pizza lovers. Jennifer Dean from California Pizza Kitchen in Roseville stopped by Studio 40 Live to share CPK’s newest innovations, including the new cauliflower-based crust, the delicious Citrus Adobo Pizza and other innovative seasonal menu items. For more information, visit www.CPK.com.

More info:

California Pizza Kitchen

2 locations

-Sacramento

-Roseville

CPK.com