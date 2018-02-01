Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

New Cauliflower-Based Crust

Posted 3:42 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:51PM, February 1, 2018


Eating your veggies just got a little tastier!  California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) now offers guests the option to order their pizza on cauliflower crust – a first from any national restaurant brand.  CPK’s new Cauliflower Pizza Crust, available nationwide, is a gluten-free, lower-carb source of vegetable fuel for pizza lovers.  Jennifer Dean from California Pizza Kitchen in Roseville stopped by Studio 40 Live to share CPK’s newest innovations, including the new cauliflower-based crust, the delicious Citrus Adobo Pizza and other innovative seasonal menu items.  For more information, visit www.CPK.com.

More info:
California Pizza Kitchen
2 locations
-Sacramento
-Roseville
CPK.com