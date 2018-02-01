Sacramento Republic FC Announces New Head Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With much fanfare Sacramento Republic FC introduced their new head coach Simon Elliot, a former MLS player who has coached Sacramento Republic's Academy teams since 2015.

"It's a new group and some of them don`t know each other, and we need to bring them together quickly," Elliot said.

The news came just hours after the soccer team announced the immediate departure of former head coach Paul Buckle with no explanation of why he left.

When asked if Buckle's leaving was tied to securing the MLS expansion, the team's Chief Operating Officer, Ben Gumpert, said, "No, not at all."

"Every single day of this organization we are constantly looking at ways to grow," Gumpert said. "It's been a long conversation with Paul, as I shared. We are thrilled and thankful for all of Paul's contributions."

The coaching shake-up comes on the first day of training camp for the team and the day after Sac Republic`s executives returned from New York, part of their ongoing effort to secure an MLS franchise.

But Gumpert was tight-lipped about what, if any, progress was made.

"This is, again, part of the continued conversation that we're having. One thing hasn't changed from December when Kevin shared with community that we're looking for lead investors," he said.

In the meantime, new general manager Todd Dunivant said they are focused on creating an MLS caliber team.

"Our ambition is to have a MLS club and to do that we want to build the roster as much as we can to players to go under that MLS team," Dunivant said.