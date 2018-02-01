San Francisco Officer Hit by Car Driven by Burglary Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say a fleeing auto burglary suspect struck an officer with a car.

It happened around noon Thursday as an undercover team was watching the Alamo Square area. Police have been trying to stop an epidemic of car thefts that saw 30,000 break-ins last year.

A Florida tourist tells the San Francisco Chronicle that her husband saw a man smash their car window with a hammer.

Police say an officer on a bicycle approached the thief but was hit by a car driven by an apparent accomplice. The suspect also was hit.

Police arrested the driver and a passenger after the car crashed several blocks away.

The injured suspect’s also being held. There’s no word on his condition.

The officer is expected to recover.