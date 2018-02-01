Suspect Arrested in Connection to Skeletal Remains Found Along Foresthill Road

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the skeletal remains found by hikers on January 27.

The body was found near Lake Clementine along Foresthill Road between Upper and Lower Lake Clementine Roads. The bones were in an area of thick underbrush just a few hundred feet north of the road.

Citrus Heights resident, Michael Forest Abeyta, was arrested for murder Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Andrew Scott says detectives were able to connect the 28-year-old suspect to the scene but are not releasing how, yet.

The cause of dead for the victim has not been released at this time.

39.091575 -120.803947