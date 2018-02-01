Unsavory Viral Video Shows Delivery Men Slinging Pig Carcasses Over Their Shoulders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Two men are now in trouble with their Modesto-based employer after a viral video showed them tossing whole pigs over their shoulders while delivering to a San Francisco grocery store Monday night.

The employees got in trouble for not wearing hair nets and hard hats as well as not keeping the door closed when they walked into City Super, according to owner of the Yosemite Meat Company.

Even though, for Allegra Johnson, the woman who shot the video, and for the thousands of people who shared it, watching how the men handled the raw meat was the most surprising and unsavory sight. It is not how most people want to see their pork before it ends up on their plate.

“Touching their face, touching their necks, banging them against the building as they were walking in. It was just totally unsanitary,” Johnson told FOX40.

FOX40 visited and reached out to the meat wholesaler and management said their trucks are refrigerated. They also took a look at the video and reprimanded their two employees.

“We need to put this out," Johnson said. "We need to show people what’s going on with these pigs, with meat, how people are handling meat.”

Yosemite Meat Company said in a statement, “We are retraining our delivery staff on the importance of following our standard delivery procedures. We also hand carry these carcasses into some businesses that don’t have loading docks.”

But Johnson adds she did not see the meat contained in any way, which is a USDA violation. The Food Safety and Inspection Service at the USDA sent FOX40 the following statement:

"FSIS regulation specifies that when meat is transported it must follow the law in 9 CFR 325.1 Specifically, the law states that any business engaged in buying, selling, or transporting meat products in commerce for human consumption must wrap, package or enclose the meat to prevent contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is committed to protecting public health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s meat supply. The Agency will work with local authorities and determine further actions as information becomes available."

Yosemite Meat said in the video the butcher paper is present but difficult to see.

Johnson’s video has been shared at least 8,300 times as of Thursday, raising awareness through social media.

"OK, I’m not the only one who sees something wrong with this,” she said.

The state regulates meat wholesale companies. FOX40 has reached out to them and is awaiting their findings.