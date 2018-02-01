Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is Heart Month! Kick it off and save some money by giving to Go Red For Women during Macy’s Wear Red Sale now through February 5th. Wear red or purchase the official Red Dress Pin for $3 to receive 25 percent off a great selection of items storewide, plus an additional 10-15 percent off select departments. You’ll also receive an additional pin to share with a loved one to help spread awareness of the cause. 100 percent of the pin sales will benefit Go Red For Women. Join the American Heart Association at Arden Fair Mall, where Macy’s and other supporters will be hosting events to help you Go Red!

More info:

Wear Red Day

Tomorrow

11am - 2pm

Macy's, Arden Fair Mall

Macys.com