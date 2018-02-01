Woman Fatally Hit Crossing El Camino Avenue

SACRAMENTO — A woman walking across a crosswalk at El Camino Avenue was hit by a car and died from her injuries Thursday.

The CHP reports a white Honda Civic was driving eastbound and approaching Bell Street at around 40 mph when it struck the woman.

The car was traveling through a green light while the 32-year-old woman and a man walked north across the street against the red light.

When the vehicle struck the woman she was thrown at least 100 feet.

CHP officials say the driver stayed at the scene and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.