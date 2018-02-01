Your Weekend, February 1

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul has some great ideas of how you can spend your weekend.
The Love Jones Best Love Poem Competition
Laughs Unlimited
Thurs 8:30pm-10pm
20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day
Participating Sacramento Museums
Sat 10am-5pm
Isleton Asian New Year Celebration
Historic Isleton
Sat 11am-4pm
California Family Fitness Super Sunday Run
Sacramento State
Sun 8am
MAKE IT A NIGHT PICK:
Jersey Boys
Community Center Theater
Thurs & Sat 2pm & 8pm; Fri 8pm; Sun 2pm
Restaurant Pick:
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
1815 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 444-2423
Bar Pick:
THE GRAND Wine Bar
1600 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 444-0472