Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Your Weekend, February 1

Posted 12:26 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, February 1, 2018

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul has some great ideas of how you can spend your weekend.

The Love Jones Best Love Poem Competition
Laughs Unlimited
Thurs 8:30pm-10pm

20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day
Participating Sacramento Museums
Sat 10am-5pm

Isleton Asian New Year Celebration
Historic Isleton
Sat 11am-4pm

California Family Fitness Super Sunday Run
Sacramento State
Sun 8am

MAKE IT A NIGHT PICK:

Jersey Boys
Community Center Theater
Thurs & Sat 2pm & 8pm; Fri 8pm; Sun 2pm

Restaurant Pick:
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
1815 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 444-2423

Bar Pick:
THE GRAND Wine Bar
1600 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 444-0472