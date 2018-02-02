Adopt a Pet: Simone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobby from the Front Street Animal Shelter brought along Simone, an English Bulldog mix that is ready for a new home.

SIMONE - ID#A544390

My name is Simone and I am a female, gray and white English Bulldog mix.

The shelter thinks I am about 5 years old.

I have been at the shelter since Jan 25, 2018.

Constant Companion: Looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low maintenance relationship? I am all you need. Let me sit at your feet, walk by your side and I'll be your devoted companion forever. (Socially motivated)