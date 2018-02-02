Border Collie Reunited with Owners after Two Weeks in the Snowy Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- A woman was reunited with her best friend, Lulu the border collie, two weeks after the dog ran away in Soda Springs.

Lulu's owners left her at a friend's house for the weekend. When their friend let her outside to go to the bathroom, she took off and didn't come back.

That was on Jan. 13. Almost immediately April Reigart, Lulu's owner, began searching for her.

"We started walking all the trails where we thought she knew and calling for her and whistling," Reigart said. "And then we got to work making flyers, hanging them, taking them to all the businesses and ski resorts."

She even took the search to social media, posting in Facebook groups and asking people to share her picture.

"And the response was amazing," Reigart said. "All the people on the Facebook groups made us believe we were going to get her back."

People across the Tahoe area searched for Lulu and helped post flyers. But there was still no sign of her.

"I had trouble sleeping at night, especially when the snow storms hit, thinking of her out there," Reigart said.

That anxiety lasted two weeks, until Robert Grudzien and his friends decided to take advantage of the good snowfall and the group went snowmobiling near the Jackson Meadow Reservoir.

Then, Grudzien spotted a border collie. It was Lulu. She was more than 15 miles from where she went missing in Soda Springs.

"We really had no idea that she was out for two weeks," Grudzien said.

He called the number on Lulu's collar.

"Relief. It felt like something just drained off of me and I felt okay," Reigart said.

Then he brought her home.

"It was the first emotion we saw out of her, pretty much. She flipped, immediately flipped right over," Grudzien said. "Waggin' her tail. She obviously was probably happy and comfortable for the first time in a couple weeks."

Lulu and her owner were reunited after one incredible journey, all because some strangers stepped in to help.

"It just, it taught me that the universe really does work that way if we all come together in a shared effort," Reigart said.