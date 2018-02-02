California Senate, Assembly Release Documents Detailing Claims of Sexual Harassment

SACRAMENTO — The California Senate and Assembly has released nearly 60 pages of documents detailing claims of sexual harassment within the Capitol.

Back in October 2017, the California Senate announced that it had hired a law firm to investigate sexual harassment allegations after hundreds of women working in and around the Capitol described a culture of sexual intimidation.

The documents, which cover claims of violations dating back 10 years, were released in an effort to be transparent.

Some of the claims include things like inappropriate/unwelcome verbal remarks, flirty text messages, the sharing of pornographic images and inappropriate touching.

Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin De Leon released the following statement in regards to the documents: