It’s 1976 in Sacramento and people are terrified. A man is breaking into homes and raping women.

Fear and panic are spreading and Jane Carson-Sandler becomes victim number five. She is a 30-year-old married mother, student and Air Force Reservist. While home in bed with her son, an intruder ties her up and rapes her.

The elusive criminal keeps going. Investigators chase him but they can’t catch him.