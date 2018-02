Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With locations in Roseville and Folsom, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar serves adventurous comfort food, craft cocktails and house brews. Happy hour specials are available Monday – Friday from 3pm – 6pm and Sunday – Thursday from 9pm – close, served on the patio and in the bar only.

Visit Lazy Dog at www.LazyDogRestaurants.com for more menu and beverage information.

More info:

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

2 locations:

-Roseville

-Folsom

LazyDogRestaurants.com

Facebook: Lazy Dog Restaurants