SWAT Standoff in Del Paso Heights Following a Shooting

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- SWAT teams have surrounded a home and shut down part of a neighborhood street a precaution after a shooting incident Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., shotspotter alerted police multiple times to a shooting near 700 Grand Avenue in West Del Paso Heights.

A victim was found in the area with gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities also found a car with multiple bullet holes.

SWAT surrounded a home on Grand Avenue and began calling out to people in the home.

Several juveniles and an adult came out of the home and are being detained for questioning.

No one is said to be a suspect at this time.

As of 6 a.m Friday, SWAT teams reported the house had been cleared.

Grand Avenue is closed between Knightlinger Street and Altos Avenue.

