The Cannery in Midtown Sacramento to Become High-Tech Campus

SACRAMENTO -- A century-old historic cannery in midtown Sacramento is being positioned to become a high-tech innovation center by Fulcrum Property.

The huge industrial complex already has a number of unique tenants, including The Urban Hive, a collaborative workspace for individuals and teams from startup companies. It has the look of a large coffee shop with large sofas, shared open work tables, meeting rooms and a kitchen.

Sequoia Surgical, a medical technology company that develops surgical equipment and trains medical specialists, has the look of a neighborhood bar with a pool table and a shuffleboard table.

The company says such workspaces inspire creativity and allow businesses to recruit and retain workers.

The Midtown Association says a high-tech job center will help fuel the success of 60 restaurants in the midtown area.