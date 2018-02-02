Two Arrested in Loomis Gun Store Smash & Grab

LOOMIS — Two men have been arrested in a destructive smash and grab robbery at a Loomis gun store.

Investigators say 28-year-old Aaron Lee Patrick drove a flatbed truck into EWG Guns early Thursday morning. The truck, reported to have been stolen, was found less than a mile away. Patrick was arrested later in the day, detectives said.

The second arrest came Friday morning in Colfax. Detectives arrested 62-year-old Rocky Alan Gordon after they say stolen guns from EWG were found in his home.

Deputies said all guns reported stolen from EWG have been recovered.

Meanwhile, community members have established a GoFundMe campaign to help offset repair costs for EWG Guns.