SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Six people were injured in a crash Saturday off of Pioneer Trail.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe. Officials did not provide further details about the crash, but photographs of the scene show the two cars with severe front-end damage.

Two of the injured were flown to hospitals. The four other crash victims were taken to local hospitals.

Stay with FOX 40 News for more updates on this crash.