Loved Ones Reach Out to Help Stockton Man’s Family after He’s Fatally Shot

STOCKTON — A Stockton man’s loved ones are asking for financial help after the 25-year-old was killed Monday in a shooting.

Rogelio Acevedo Jr. was found in a car at the intersection of Section and South Oro avenues with a gunshot wound, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. He later died at the scene.

A GoFundMe set up to help Acevedo’s family says the 25-year-old was a father and had a life partner. He wanted to own an auto body shop and had plans to train in automotive painting come March.

“People that knew Rogelio knew that he was kind and caring, but he most stood out for his great sense of humor,” the GoFundMe reads.

Investigators have not tracked down a suspect.