SACRAMENTO -- Investigators are at the scene of a robbery that led to a shooting in a Round Table Pizza on Freeport Boulevard.

The Sacramento Police Department reports just after 9 p.m., officers were responding to a robbery at the pizza parlor near 5th Avenue when they found a victim inside with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The suspects in the robbery and subsequent shooting fled the scene, according to the police department. Sacramento Police are still gathering descriptions of the suspects from witnesses.

