Stockton Police Officer Arrested, Charged with Annoying or Molesting a Child Under 18

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department has arrested one of their own officers based on three charges involving inappropriate contact with a minor.

Officer Matthew Huff, 28, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail Saturday morning.

Huff was charged with contacting a minor with the intent of sex, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

He has been with the Stockton Police Department since December 17, 2012.

The department says he has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

In a written statement, Stockton Police Public Information Officer Joe Silva said, “These actions are a major departure from the values and professionalism of the Stockton Police Department. Accountability is critical to maintaining public trust.”

Huff’s bail is set at $235,000.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.