Warm Weather Topples Records in Northern California Cities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People packed beaches and parks as summer-like weather set records for the day in the San Francisco Bay Area and other Northern California cities.

The National Weather Service says San Francisco reached 74 degrees (23 degrees Celsius) Saturday. That eclipsed the previous high temperature for Feb. 3 by 3 degrees, set in 1992.

We set new daily records today at all of our climate sites. Highs ran 15-25 degrees above normal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CclAZBzura — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 4, 2018

Tourists like Janet Stolp of Delaware headed to a popular beach in the city. She told news station KGO-TV that she timed her trip perfectly because it was snowing when she left home.

In downtown Sacramento temperatures reached as high as 75 degrees. The old record of 71 degrees was set in 2009.

4pm temperatures. Breaking some records today. Stockton's 75 shatters the old Feb 3rd record of 70. pic.twitter.com/LNRDh0fBlx — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) February 4, 2018

San Jose reached 78 degrees, 4 notches higher than the 2009 record. The wine-country town of Healdsburg hit a whopping 80 degrees, busting a record set in 1906.

It comes as California is plunging back into drought. Days ago, scientists said more than 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought.