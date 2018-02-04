Fire Rips Through Garage of Rosemont Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT -- Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to a home on fire in the Rosemont area of Sacramento.

Flames gutted the home's garage on Feather River Way.

No one was home at the time of the fire -- although the home's two pets were there. The cat and dog ended up OK.

Matt Olafsen says he lives in the home and got a call from a friend that alerted him to what was going on.

"I got a call from a friend when I was at work and he said, 'Your house is on fire -- I don't know if you know,'" Olafsen told FOX40.

Olafsen says he didn't know but quickly got back to the house he grew up in.

The flames did enter the home itself, but crews were able to keep most of the damage to the garage.

Olafsen says he doesn't know how the fire started.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department has said the cause appears to be accidental, but an exact cause has not been determined.

The home is not livable at the moment.