Why Some People Decided to Skip the Super Bowl

FOLSOM -- Today looked more like a normal Sunday than Super Bowl Sunday for some. And there's a reason for that.

"They've completely lost us as a fan. I mean, as you can see, my house has no TV on. It's just another day," said Folsom resident Catherine Beckman.

As more and more players chose to kneel during the national anthem, Beckman says her family tuned out.

"It shows disrespect for our country and our nation," Beckman's son said.

Beckman says she doesn't have a problem with NFL players making a political statement, but she resents them using the national anthem to do it.

Downtown Sacramento, Firestone Public House.

Plenty of people here today, either unfazed by the way politics have crept into the game, or unwilling to let it overshadow the game itself.

"I would rather not think about the political stuff, because, you're supposed to be having fun, so..." one Eagles fan said.

But even before this year of controversy, NFL ratings have been sliding. And during the regular season this year they were consistently down around 10 percent. There's every likelihood that pattern will be reflected in the numbers for the Super Bowl itself.

"Didn't even realize it was today to be honest. Had no clue," one woman told FOX40.

And let's face it, some of the warmest temperatures on record for early February won't help viewership in Northern California. Even if among viewers who wish they were able to watch.