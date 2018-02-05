19-Year-Old Driver Dies after SUV Leaves Road

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A 19-year-old died Monday after he was ejected from his car in San Joaquin County.

Around 4 p.m., the 19-year-old quickly turned his white 1998 Ford Expedition to the right while driving westbound on River Road, east of Sexton Road.

The SUV left the edge of the road, flew through the air and flipped over several times across an empty field.

CHP officials confirm he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but was ejected from the car. He died at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.