Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Business Journal is hosting the annual Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event, where event attendees can have one-on-one speed mentoring sessions with a group of 40 accomplished and successful businesswomen in our community. By meeting with the mentors, you can ask questions and get advice and guidance as you look to take the next step in your career.

More info:

Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

February 12

8:30am - 11am

Scottish Rite Center

Ticket: $35

(916) 558-7805

BizJournalEvents.com