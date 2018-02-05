Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christian Youth Theater Sacramento is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. CYT conducts three sessions (Fall, Winter, and Spring) during the school year in both the Roseville and Auburn areas, teaching drama, voice, dance and other specialty classes at weekly two-hour classes. Enrolled students ages 8-18 have the opportunity to audition and perform (or work behind-the-scenes) in a Broadway-style musical performed for the community.

Check out CYT Sacramento’s Spring productions of Mary Poppins Jr (Auburn) and Seussical Jr (Roseville)!

Act! Sing! Dance! Spring class registration now open for the Roseville and Auburn areas.

More info:

Cinderella

Feb 9, 10, 16, 17

Valley Springs Church, Roseville

(916) 623-4343

CYTSacramento.org