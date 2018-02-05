Cooking a Valentine’s Dinner for Two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's be honest, getting a reservation at a restaurant for Valentine's Day can be a nightmare. Luckily, Chef Hugh Groman shows us how to make a delicious filet mignon dinner with fresh crab salad, creamed spinach and decadent vegan truffles.

Plus, what better way to impress that special someone than with a home cooked meal?

Dinner for Two

Fresh crab salad with avocado, grapefruit, baby arugula and Maisonette sauce

1/3 lb fresh picked crab

1 small avocado, sliced

1 ruby red grapefruit, peeled and cut into sections

baby arugula

Maisonette sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons catsup

dash of brandy

dash of hot sauce

dash of salt and pepper to taste

dash of grapefruit juice (optional)

combine all ingredients, and add more of any of the ingredients to taste.

To plate: Lay out the avocado, grapefruit and baby arugula. Season avocado with salt and pepper. Top with crab. Drizzle one slash of sauce across the whole plate and serve.

Filet Mignon with creamed spinach

two 4 oz filet mignons

12oz baby spinach

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 small shallot, chopped fine

kosher salt and pepper

For sauce:

1 small shallot

balsamic vinegar

butter

Creamed spinach: Blanch the baby spinach in lightly salted water just until wilted, about 1 minute. Drain well and chill quickly in fridge or ice bath. This stops the cooking and helps preserve the bright green color. Squeeze spinach to remove as much of the water as possible.

To serve: Heat shallots and heavy cream until simmering and reduced slightly to thicken. Add the spinach and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Filet mignon: Season filets well with salt and pepper. Place in a very hot pan (small saute pan.), using a small amount of oil, and do not move for at least 1 minute, or until you have some browning on that side. Turn filets and place the whole pan in 400-degree oven, and cook about 8 to 10 minutes for medium-rare, or until filet is cooked to your liking.

Sauce:

Remove filet from pan, and return pan to stove top. Drizzle in about 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and add chopped shallots to deglaze the pan. Add butter immediately and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir rapidly as butter melts. Taste for seasoning.

To Plate: Put creamed spinach on plate. Top with a piece of filet mignon. Add sauce to filet mignon. Serve and enjoy!

Vegan Chocolate Truffles

4 oz bittersweet chocolate, in small chunks

2 oz, coconut milk

1/4 cup dried coconut, toasted

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted and chopped

2 oz bittersweet chocolate, melted, for coating the truffles

Boil coconut milk and pour over 4 oz of broken bittersweet chocolate. Stir to melt the chocolate. Cool in fridge.

Scoop into truffle sized pieces. Chill one more time until firm. Coat each piece with more melted chocolate, and coat with toasted almonds and coconut. Can be served immediately, or the next day.