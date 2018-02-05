Crews Quickly Put Out Attic Fire in Meadowview-Area Home

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department says crews took just 15 minutes to put out an attic fire at a home along John Still Drive in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Jeff Helvin said a neighbor called about seeing smoke coming from the roof.

The family living in the home had already escaped by the time firefighters showed up, Helvin said.

Firefighters found a marijuana grow operation inside, which police say was larger than the legal limit.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.