Enochs Wind Ensemble to Perform at Carnegie Hall

MODESTO -- It's something almost every musician dreams of -- performing at the storied Carnegie Hall in New York.

Next month, student musicians in Modesto get to fulfill that wish as they travel across the country to participate in the New York Wind Band Festival.

The Enochs Wind Ensemble is mostly made up of students from Enochs High School, but it also includes students from Beyer and Modesto high schools.

"You don’t really hear of many 15-year-olds getting to play at Carnegie Hall, where so many famous musicians have got to play," said sophomore Meghan Weidman. "And it’s definitely more of a reality now because we’re so close. But, yeah, we're excited."

The ensemble has $132,000 for the trip already, which will send 72 members to New York. They are hoping to raise another $8,000 to help fund shipment of instruments as well as various activities for the students while they are in New York.

Phil Vallejo, the director of the ensemble, says music has taken him all around the country in his career, and he wants the same for his students when they take the stage.

"I really want the students to be able to play in a way that keeps them free from being nervous and just allows them to soak in the experience," Vallejo said.

The students say they feel the pressure of performing on the big stage but are excited take on the bright lights of New York.