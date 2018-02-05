Make-A-Wish Sends Sacramento Teen to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Eagles bested the Patriots 41-33, but one Sacramento boy and 14 others like him were the real winners Sunday.

Lorenzo Lopez was treated to the game by The Make-A-Wish Foundation. The 17-year-old is battling kidney disease and wanted a chance to experience the most premier event in football.

Lorenzo and the other teens enjoyed a stadium tour and seeing the sights in Minneapolis.

He and his whole family landed back in Sacramento late Monday after their five-day adventure.

Lorenzo says he got just the kind of game he's hoped for -- high-scoring with an Eagles' win.

His mother, Darlene, says she was emotional the whole time watching her child live his dream.

Since the first granting of this kind of wish in 1982, Make-A-Wish has sent more than 200 kids to the Super Bowl.