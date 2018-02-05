Mental Competency of Missing Twins’ Mother Questioned by Attorney

STOCKTON — Princess Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles, the parents of missing 20-month-old twins Setina and Ren, were in court Monday afternoon.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office reports Canez-Walker’s attorney has questioned his client’s competency.

An incompetency claim will be examined on Feb. 27.

The couple and their five children were reported missing Jan. 4, according to the Stockton Police Department. They were found five days later with only three of their children living in a garbage-filled SUV in Pixley Slough. Multiple weapons and drugs were discovered in the car during a police investigation.

Investigators have yet to find the twins. Two images of Setina were released to the public, but her parents have not disclosed any information regarding her or her brother’s whereabouts.

A week after the couple was arrested, they smiled at one another as they sat side by side in court.

Weddles will be back in court March 7.

The bail for the twins’ parents remains at $1.2 million.