Modesto Police Release Video of Car Involved in Child’s Shooting Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police in Modesto have shared surveillance video of a car they believe was involved in the shooting death of 5-year-old Xavier Smith.

The car is described as a gray or silver, early-2000's Lexus sedan.

"The driver is described as a young, either in his late teens or early 20s, white male adult," police spokeswoman Heather Graves said.

Xavier was killed in a drive-by shooting in late October, just a couple weeks before what would have been his sixth birthday.

"It breaks my heart, I don't even know how I'm standing right now," his aunt, Asia Thompson said.

Investigators said Monday they believe they have a motive in the case, but would not elaborate further.