Popular Amador County Winery Rebuilding after Fire

PLYMOUTH -- Nine months after losing a building in a fire, Helwig Vineyards & Winery is starting to rebuild.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new two-story building on the property.

"My wife and I were in bed and we get a phone call saying, 'There's a fire at the winery,'" said owner David Helwig.

Helwig remembers looking out his window last May and seeing flames shooting out the back of his business.

"It was kind of surreal. At first, it was like, 'Well maybe that's not our place,'" he said.

Helwig can laugh about it now, but his offices and commercial kitchen were lost in the fire.

Despite the loss, the winery didn't shut down. In fact, they hosted a wedding that same weekend.

"The insurance adjusters allowed us to get a commercial kitchen on a trailer," Helwig told FOX40. "We pulled that in, got everything cleaned up and that Saturday everything went off without a hitch."

That trailer has remained for nearly a year. His staff is working out of portable offices and they crushed grapes at a different winery during the last harvest.

Now, the rebuilding begins and Helwig says it will be bigger and better than ever.

If it all goes well, workers will crush grapes at their own winery, in the new building, this August.