Sacramento Medical Office Building Evacuated for HazMat Leak

Posted 2:14 PM, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, February 5, 2018

SACRAMENTO — The medical office building at Alhambra Boulevard and L Street was evacuated Monday because of a hazardous material leak.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a hazmat team is working on a refrigerant leak on the building’s 4th floor.

The building is a Sutter Health urgent care center and also houses medical offices. All appointments for Monday were canceled.

It was not immediately known what caused the leak.