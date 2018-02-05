× Sacramento Medical Office Building Evacuated for HazMat Leak

SACRAMENTO — The medical office building at Alhambra Boulevard and L Street was evacuated Monday because of a hazardous material leak.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a hazmat team is working on a refrigerant leak on the building’s 4th floor.

The building is a Sutter Health urgent care center and also houses medical offices. All appointments for Monday were canceled.

It was not immediately known what caused the leak.

UPDATE: 1201 Alhambra Blvd medical office building now completely evacuated. Fire crews have confirmed a refrigerant leak on 4th floor, have now called in Hazardous Materials Team. Entire building will remain closed for remainder of day, all appointments cancelled. pic.twitter.com/DlaFncE51d — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 5, 2018