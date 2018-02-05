Sacramento Medical Office Building Evacuated for HazMat Leak
SACRAMENTO — The medical office building at Alhambra Boulevard and L Street was evacuated Monday because of a hazardous material leak.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a hazmat team is working on a refrigerant leak on the building’s 4th floor.
The building is a Sutter Health urgent care center and also houses medical offices. All appointments for Monday were canceled.
It was not immediately known what caused the leak.
38.570585 -121.466202