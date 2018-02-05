South Sacramento Residents Fear New Center for Federal Felons Could Put Neighborhood at Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Residents in the Meadowview neighborhood in South Sacramento are appealing the city planning commission's decision to approve the opening of a federal prisoner day reporting center on Franklin Boulevard.

Private prison operator GEO will operate the reporting center, which will provide job services, counseling and behavior therapy for ex-convicts released from federal prisons. It will occupy an office park that is off the street.

Yet, with four schools situated nearby, neighbors fear clients could interact with kids.

GEO says the majority of federal prisoners released are white-collar criminals. Those with drug offenses or who have committed violent crimes could be among them, however.

Supporters of prison release rehab programs say GEO-operated reporting centers are largely trouble-free, but critics say there are bound to be failures that could put kids at risk.

The city council can overturn the planning commission approval and will debate the issue sometime in March.