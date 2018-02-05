Truck Plows into Intersection in Fiery Santa Rosa Crash

SANTA ROSA (AP) — A dump truck plowed through a Santa Rosa intersection Monday, slamming into a number of other vehicles that caught fire and sent six people to hospitals, authorities said. No fatalities were immediately reported.

Ten vehicles were involved in the midmorning crash, police Lt. Ryan Corcoran said.

Six vehicles burned, and the six people were treated at three hospitals for minor to serious injuries, police Lt. Ryan Corcoran said.

UPDATE: 10 vehicles involved in the collision, 6 of which burned. 6 people were transported to the hospital, 2 with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Road closures likely to remain for most of the day. pic.twitter.com/JcgCTgwgAp — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) February 5, 2018

Bystanders and arriving firefighters pulled people from burning cars, including a screaming woman trapped in a van.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 people, was devastated by a wildfire in October.