Climbing Interest Rates for Homebuyers

Sacramento housing market: Climbing interest rates, higher prices and fewer homes on the market. What should a home-shopper do? -- The CEO/President of Catalyst Mortgage in Sacramento Brandon Haefele is in the studio with Simone with some tips for homebuyers because long-term mortgage rates increased for the fourth-consecutive week, reaching the highest level since March 2017 – causing much concern among many home-shoppers.