Construction Crews Uncover Possible Native American Artifact at Solano Community College

SOLANO COUNTY -- The Solano Community College Board will be asked to approve a plan to have a construction project examined for Native American artifacts.

The once isolated Solano Community College campus just outside Fairfield was built with car commuting in mind. But with more homes being built nearby, walking to and from campus has become a bit of a chore and a hazard.

Just ask Matthew Bartley, who will be glad when a sidewalk entrance to campus is finished.

“I definitely will be happy. I feel like it will be great and really useful," Bartley said.

But when the sidewalk project was underway, construction crews digging a trench for light poles discovered a possible Native American artifact, delaying construction.

The Native American community is generally reluctant to reveal where and what is uncovered during construction projects. In the past, finds have drawn thieves, amateur collectors, the curious and even vandals.

Artifacts can include burial remains as well as cultural and spiritual items that must be handled carefully and with respect.

Federal and state laws require such artifacts be cataloged and preserved. The college’s board of directors has been asked to approve several thousand dollars to hire cultural monitors, usually Native American, to identify and help preserve any cultural resources.

The California Native American Heritage Commission is adamant that rules and regulations be followed when it comes to artifacts found on construction sites. In recent years, Caltrans road repairs in Amador County and levee repairs in Sutter County have been delayed as disputes broke out over how burial remains and artifacts were to be handled.

It’s no surprise that the Solano campus might hold artifacts as it’s the historical range of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

An agreement with the tribe for monitoring services is on the agenda, with an eye on moving quickly.

"It’s a pretty big plus that they’re working with them, but hopefully they will be able to work around it," Bartley said.

There are other improvement projects underway on campus as well.

There’s no way of knowing if there will be any further delays. It all depends on whether anything else is found and if any artifacts require special treatment.

The Solano Community College District Board has the item on its meeting agenda for Wednesday evening.