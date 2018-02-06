Cooking for Valentine’s Day with Whole Foods Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with Christina Clarke from Whole Foods Market creating an easy chef-inspired Valentine's Day dinner at home with a ready-to-cook menu -- no guesswork, no reservations. Christina will be cooking up some pan-seared scallops with citrus brown butter that can be served with roasted rainbow carrots, cauliflower puree or a field green salad. For more ideas, check out their menu below.

The Menu

Starter:

Bellweather Farms Ricotta, Orange Blossom Honey and Sea Salt

Serve with your favorite baguette or crackers

Main - Choose from:

New York Strip Steak with Red Wine Jus

Pan-Seared Scallops with Citrus Brown Butter

Roasted Cauliflower with Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Cream

Sides:

Cauliflower Purée with Black Truffles

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

Field Greens Salad

Dessert:

Heart-Shaped Decadence Cake