Cooking for Valentine’s Day with Whole Foods Market

Paul is in the kitchen with Christina Clarke from Whole Foods Market creating an easy chef-inspired Valentine's Day dinner at home with a ready-to-cook menu -- no guesswork, no reservations. Christina will be cooking up some pan-seared scallops with citrus brown butter that can be served with roasted rainbow carrots, cauliflower puree or a field green salad. For more ideas, check out their menu below.
The Menu
Starter:
Bellweather Farms Ricotta, Orange Blossom Honey and Sea Salt
Serve with your favorite baguette or crackers
Main - Choose from:
New York Strip Steak with Red Wine Jus
Pan-Seared Scallops with Citrus Brown Butter
Roasted Cauliflower with Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Cream
Sides:
Cauliflower Purée with Black Truffles
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Field Greens Salad
Dessert:
Heart-Shaped Decadence Cake