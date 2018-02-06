El Dorado Deputies Say Suspects Brought Baby Along During Burglaries

EL DORADO HILLS — Three suspects connected to several burglaries were arrested Friday and admitted to investigators that they had taken a baby with them while they committed crimes.

El Dorado Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle burglary on Wildridge Drive, where the owner of the car had tackled and detained one of the suspects, Bobbie Ritola.

Ritola and two of her friends had attempted to steal property from the victim’s car while Ritola’s 6-month-old baby was with them. When the victim spotted the suspects, the two men ran away with the baby.

The 37-year-old mother told deputies her friends, 29-year-old Kalen White and 37-year-old Jereme Hale, would be at a hotel room in Folsom, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three suspects were arrested after White and Hale were found in the room with the infant.

A search of the hotel room turned up drug paraphernalia, including uncapped hypodermic needles, as well as a stun gun and pepper spray. Deputies also found property that had been stolen during several thefts and burglaries in El Dorado, Sacramento and Placer counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ritola had brought her 6-month-old with her during the burglaries.

The suspects were charged with possessing stolen property, conspiracy and child endangerment.

The infant is with Child Protective Services.