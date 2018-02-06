‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Produce New ‘Star Wars’ Films

Good news, nerds.

The creators of HBO’s insanely popular “Game of Thrones” adaptation, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will produce a new series of “Star Wars” films, Lucasfilm announced Tuesday.

“We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is complete,” the pair said in a joint statement posted to StarWars.com.

That’s still at least a year away, with ‘Game of Thrones’ airing its final season in 2019.

Lucasfilm noted the new films from Benioff and Weiss will be separate from the episodic Skywalker saga, which continued in December with Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” and also Johnson’s planned new trilogy.

Moviegoers can return to a galaxy far, far away later this year when “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters.