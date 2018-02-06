High-Speed Chase Through Sacramento County Ends in Rollover Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A suspect was hospitalized following a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended when his truck rolled over in a parking lot.

Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports Folsom police and Sacramento deputies pursued the driver until the chase became too dangerous and they were forced to hold back.

A sheriff’s helicopter continued to follow the suspect as he recklessly sped toward Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way, where he crashed in a gas station parking lot. His truck almost hit a propane tank and flipped over, according to Hampton.

The suspect was hospitalized and will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail upon his release.