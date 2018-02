SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento detectives arrested a 19-year-old homicide suspect Monday, nearly eight months after a shooting victim was found dead in an orchard.

Steven Rejon was arrested on suspicion of killing Demoria Ellis-Rivers on June 8, 2017 in an orchard near Walnut Grove. A worker discovered Ellis-Rivers with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The 19-year-old suspect was already in custody and is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.